  • Hurricane, tropical storm and tropical depression: What's the difference?

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    There are a ton of weather terms that might be easy to confuse including hurricanes, tropical depressions and tropical storms. Here’s the difference.

    Tropical depressions form when a low-pressure area is accompanied by thunderstorms that produce maximum winds below 39 miles per hour. 

    As for tropical storms, those are more severe. Depressions become storms when winds reach between 39 and 73 miles per hour. They also must follow a cyclone pattern to become a storm.

    Hurricanes are a step up from a tropical storm, with winds of more than 74 miles per hour. Hurricanes are further rated into five categories based on their wind speed:

    Category 1: 74-95 mph

    Category 2: 96-110 mph

    Category 3: 111-129 mph

    Category 4: 130-156 mph

    Category 5: above 157 mph

    Trees bend in the tropical storm wind along North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard in 2017 (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    However, all three types of storms are fueled by warm, moist air near oceans in tropical areas.

