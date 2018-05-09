  • If you got a telemarketing call from Dish Network, you may be able to get $1,200

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    If you received a call from Dish Network from 2010 to 2011, you may be able to get $1,200 per call.

    CBS News reported that thousands of people who have received calls from the company are owed a portion of the $61 million class-action lawsuit.

    In January 2017, a verdict was reached in the case in which Thomas Krakauer sued Dish Network in North Carolina federal district court for making illegal telemarketing calls to his phone number. USA Today reported that a judge ruled that, by calling Krakauer while his number was on the Do No Call Registry, the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

    More than 18,000 telephone numbers were called between May 11, 2010, and Aug. 1, 2011. Customers can find out if their numbers were affected at this website. If their numbers were called, a claim can be submitted at DishClassAction.com

