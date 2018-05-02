  • #IfSlaveryWasAChoice surfaces after Kanye West slavery comments

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    After Kanye West suggested slavery was a choice during a recent TMZ interview, several have disputed his comments on social media with the viral hashtag #IfSlaveryWasAChoice.

    On Tuesday, the rapper made an appearance on the show to chat about his return to Twitter and his definition of free thought. 

    While explaining his views, he mentioned slavery.

    “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” he said.

    His remarks not only roused TMZ’s Van Lathan, but he also seemingly sparked #IfSlaveryWasAChoice across social media

    Many used the trend to create fictitious scenarios, where enslaved African-Americans from previous centuries experienced freedom without suffering dangerous consequences.

    Several imagined what it would have been like had slaves refused to work or follow rules without punishment.

     

     

