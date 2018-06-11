0 IHOb? Hilarious reactions to restaurant chain's name change

International House of Burgers?

IHOP, the restaurant chain, announced they’ll be changing their name from “IHOP” to “IHOB.” Many people figured IHOP planned on tweaking the brand from an International House of Pancakes to an International House of Breakfast.

The restaurant chain posted a teaser of the new name on social media this morning: “Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers.”

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

But people had a lot to say about the name change:

Wait, IHOB stands for International House of Burgers? More like International House of Bankruptcy — Rock🇺🇸 (@TheMichaelRock) June 11, 2018 So @IHOb is apparently "international house of burgers"



I mean



Who



Is going to go here



Instead of 5 guys



Or red Robin



Or almost any other place that sells burgers



Who — Brandon Casteel (@bccasteel) June 11, 2018 So IHOP becomes IHOb because they're now going to sell burgers, meanwhile, Sonic is featuring a Pickle Juice Slush. America is seriously doomed. — JT (@Jaberuski) June 11, 2018 International House of Bankruptcy. #IHOb #ihop pic.twitter.com/uK8h3rSDJh — Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) June 11, 2018

It isn’t just patrons who are questioning the change. Other companies are jumping on the bandwagon too.

