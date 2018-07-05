Illinois woman names baby after man killed by fallen branch

A pregnant Illinois woman, injured by a tree branch while watching fireworks Tuesday night, gave birth Wednesday morning and named her daughter after one of the victims killed by the same branch, WQAD reported.
Kathy Carter was hurt while watching the annual Red, White and Boom fireworks display at the Rock Island County Courthouse.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said around 9:40 p.m. a large branch fell 25 feet, hitting a group of people. Two people were killed, including Lawrence Anderson, 72, of Moline, Illinois.
Carter, who was nine months pregnant, was taken to a hospital. She gave birth by an emergency cesarean section at 1 a.m. Wednesday, WQAD reported.
Carter's family said she named her baby girl Kamaree Kathleen Lawrence Carter. The new mom included Lawrence in her daughter's name to honor Anderson, WQAD reported.
