  • Indiana police gather to support daughter of fallen officer at graduation

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WABASH, Ind. - Indiana policemen gathered at a high school graduation ceremony Saturday to honor a girl whose father was killed in the line of duty more than a decade ago, WXIN reported.

    Lauren Rich was 7 when her father, Master Trooper Det. Dave Rich, was fatally shot while investigating a report of a stranded car in Wabash County. Rich was killed on July 5, 2007, when a man opened fire through the driver’s window, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

    Rich, who served with the Indiana State Police for 17½ years, was not wearing a bulletproof vest and died after being shot in the chest.

    Saturday at Southwood Junior-Senior High school, 39 of the fallen officer’s friends gathered to watch Lauren graduate, WXIN reported.

    Sgt. Tony Slocum said officers from six police departments attended the graduation ceremony.

    “Congrats Lauren, we promise we will never forget your (family’s) sacrifice,” Slocum tweeted. The officers posed for a photograph with Lauren after she received her diploma.

