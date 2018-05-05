0 Indiana police officer, suspect die during shootout

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -

An Indiana police officer was shot and killed Friday night in Terre Haute and the suspect also also died, WTHI reported.

The incident took place at 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in south Terre Haute. It began as a homicide investigation at the Garden Quarter Apartments but it quickly escalated when police approached a man, WTHI reported.

"When the suspect was approached, shots were exchanged between the Terre Haute Police Department and the suspect, which resulted in one of our officers being killed," Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said.

The IMPD family stands with @THPolice1, as the news has broke that the officer has succumbed to their injuries. We are saddened by the loss of one close to home. Please say a prayer for the officer’s family, friends, and law enforcement family as they navigate tragedy. #LODD pic.twitter.com/51FFotC5vE — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 5, 2018

Terre Haute police entered the apartment at 9 p.m. At 10:30 p.m., Plasse announced that the suspect had died. The names of the police officer and suspect who died were not released, WTHI reported.

The last time a Terre Haute policeman was killed in action was July 11, 2011, according to The Associated Press. Officer Brent D. Long was killed while serving an arrest warrant with a U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

"People are engaging law enforcement and we are losing our lives. He was a fine officer and he was going toward danger to help his fellow officers apprehend a homicide suspect," Plasse said.

Tonight, please keep Terre Haute Police in your thoughts as one of their officers was killed in the line of duty today. pic.twitter.com/HjO2B0cBgr — Southport Police (@SouthportPD) May 5, 2018

