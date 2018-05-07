Indiana police release identities of officer, suspect involved in fatal shootout

Indiana police officials released the names of a Terre Haute police officer and the man accused of fatally shooting him, WXIN reported.
Rob Pitts, a 16-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, was killed during an exchange of gunfire at an apartment complex Friday. Christopher Wolfe, 21, the man accused of shooting Pitts, also died during the shootout, police said.
Terre Haute police spokesman Ryan Adamson said Pitts was at the apartment complex for a homicide investigation, and Wolfe was a suspect, WXIN reported.
Police said Wolfe opened fire when he was approached by four investigators. Pitts was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, police said.
Wolfe had been arrested in Vigo County on suspicion of carrying a handgun without a license; possession of alcohol by a minor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, WXIN reported.
The last time a Terre Haute policeman was killed in action was July 11, 2011, according to The Associated Press. Officer Brent D. Long was killed while serving an arrest warrant with a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Pitts’ funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m., WXIN reported.
