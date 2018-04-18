0 Indiana woman asks firefighters to treat stoned raccoon

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. - Since it is located near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, residents in Wayne Township, Indiana, are used to high speeds.

But the town’s firefighters had to deal with a different kind of high -- a stoned raccoon, WTHR reported.

Wayne Township firefighters said they were awakened at 2 a.m. last week by a woman frantically ringing the doorbell.

"As many times as the doorbell on the firehouse was pushed, the firefighters were quite certain that something bad was going on outside," Wayne Township Fire Capt. Mike Pruitt told WTHR.

The woman told the startled firemen that her pet raccoon needed treatment because it had been exposed to a large amount of marijuana, the station reported.

"They could tell that the raccoon was lethargic and met all of those symptoms that we typically run into when someone's been exposed to marijuana," Pruitt told WTHR. "It really left the guys scratching their heads that someone brought a raccoon to the firehouse at 2 a.m. seeking help, and especially with the condition the animal was in, so we hope that the raccoon made a full recovery."

Pruitt said there wasn’t much the firemen could do. Presumably, the raccoon was able to sleep off the effects of the weed.

Story of the day! Our FF’s at Station 82 were awakened at 2 am last week to a person seeking treatment for her pet Raccoon. What was his illness you ask? The raccoon had smoked too much weed. Yes! It happened! As much as we love animals, there wasn’t much they could do. pic.twitter.com/lypHvrBZSJ — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) April 16, 2018

