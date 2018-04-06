Infant dies in hot car after being forgotten inside, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - An infant died after being forgotten and left in a hot car Tuesday, police say.
The father left home and instead of taking his baby to day care, he went to work and went about his day, according to the Post and Courier.
His wife went to the day care to pick up the child, discovered the infant was not there and called her husband.
“That’s when he discovered the infant was still in the vehicle and unresponsive,” North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor told the Post Courier.
The temperature got to 85 degrees that day, according to the National Weather Service.
The father took the infant to the hospital where the baby was pronounced dead. The coroner will determine the cause of death, according to the Post and Courier.
The family’s name has not been released. Police are still determining if charges will be filed.
