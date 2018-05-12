  • Iran's supreme leader checks out ‘Fire and Fury' at book fair

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    TEHRAN, Iran -

    Iran’s supreme leader was photographed browsing through a copy of “Fire and Fury” during a visit to the 2018 Tehran International Book Fair, according to his website.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was photographed with a Farsi version of the book while touring the fair held in Tehran on Friday. 

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was photographed browsing a Farsi copy of "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff at the 2018 Tehran International Book Fair, according to a post on his website. Photo: The Official Website of Ayatollah Khamenei

    “Fire and Fury,” the controversial bestseller by Michael Wolff, portrays a turbulent White House under President Donald Trump.

    This photograph appeared less than one week after Khamenei lashed out at President Trump for announcing the United States would withdraw from a 2015 agreement over Iran’s nuclear program. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Iran's supreme leader checks out ‘Fire and Fury' at book fair

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reports: Explosions, fire at Soldier Field in Chicago

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homeowner arrested after stranding cable worker in mid-air

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chicago bishop to give address at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

  • Headline Goes Here

    Khloe Kardashian shares first video of daughter with Tristan Thompson