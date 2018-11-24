0 It's time to celebrate Small Business Saturday

It’s Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate the smaller businesses that play a big part in consumers’ retail choices. It’s sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday and gives shoppers a chance to support local, smaller business instead of big box stores.

According to American Express, which founded Small Business Saturday in 2010, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has generated more than $85 billion worth of sales in the years since.

As the daughter of a small business owner, I know firsthand the valuable contributions that small businesses make to our country's economy and to communities in WA and across the country.



Tomorrow, November 24, make sure to #ShopSmall. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) November 23, 2018

In 2011, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution sponsored by Louisiana Democrat Mary L. Landrieu to designate the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday has its own Facebook page, and consumers can use the hashtag #shopsmall to find information on Twitter about local small businesses and their deals.

Here is a sampling of the enthusiasm of small business owners:

