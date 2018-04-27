0 James Shaw Jr. raises $170,000 for Waffle House shooting victims

James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman who opened fire at a Waffle House in Tennessee on Sunday, has raised more than $170,000 in a fundraiser to help the victims’ families, CNN reported.

Shaw, who wrestled a rifle away from the gunman and tossed it over the counter, launched a GoFundMe campaign that easily topped its $15,000 goal. Four people were killed during the early morning attack at the Antioch, Tennessee, restaurant.

Restaurant officials in Antioch has pledged to donate all its proceeds for the next month to the families of the deceased and living victims, CNN reported.

Another GoFundMe campaign started by a New York man has raised more than $180,000 from more than 5,600 donors.

Shaw, 29, a graduate of Tennessee State University, said he was at a fraternity house party on Saturday night and decided to go to a Waffle House with some friends, The Tennessean reported. He was sitting with a friend at the counter when a gunman wearing only a green jacket opened fire outside the diner, police said.

Shaw crawled along the ground to a restroom area. As soon as there was a pause in the shooting, Shaw ambushed him.

"I figured if I was gonna die, he was gonna have to work for it," he told reporters.

Shaw suffered a wound on his elbow where a bullet grazed it.

Police arrested alleged shooter Travis Reinking 34 hours later, police said.

Reinking is charged with four counts of criminal homicide and faces four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.

