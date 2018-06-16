Jay-Z, Beyonce release joint album ‘Everything is Love'

Nearly a week after Beyonce and Jay-Zbegan their “On the Run II” tour, the artists released a joint album, sending the internet into a frenzy.
Titled “Everything Is Love,” the nine-track recording made its debut on Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal Saturday evening.
The couple released a music video for one of the songs, too.
Beyonce also took to Instagram posting some album images, including the cover art, which garnered more than 350,000 likes in 30 minutes.
The release had been heavily speculated about after Jay-Z announced the couple were recording together in November.
