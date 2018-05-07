JetBlue flight to Florida makes emergency landing after cockpit window cracks

A JetBlue flight bound for Florida from Puerto Rico on Sunday was diverted after the outer layer of the front cockpit window cracked, WFTS reported.
Flight 1052 left San Juan at 10:29 a.m. and was bound for Tampa when the exterior of the cockpit window cracked, JetBlue said in a news release.
According to a flight attendant, the plane did not lose cabin pressure, but the cracks forced the crew to make an emergency landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, WFTS reported.
The flight landed around 1 p.m. and passengers were transferred to another flight headed for Tampa, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
EXCLUSIVE: @abcactionnews just took these photos of shattered co-pilot cockpit window. Happened above 30,000 feet. Pilot said it isn’t uncommon. Thanks for the safe landing! Can’t imagine what the pilots experienced. @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/Uoduy2DtN1— Michael Paluska (@MichaelPaluska) May 6, 2018
Michael Paluska, a reporter for WFTS, happened to be on the flight and took photographs and videos.
In its statement, JetBlue said the plane was diverted to South Florida “in an abundance of caution,” and that the plane landed without incident.
The passengers arrived in Tampa at 3:31 p.m., WFTS reported.
Windshield in cockpit shattered 3/4 of way home on our @JetBlue flight to #Tampa from #PuertoRico. Thank you pilots for getting us to Fort Lauderdale safely! Be home in Tampa soon! @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/7Rjo8ouOI9— Michael Paluska (@MichaelPaluska) May 6, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}