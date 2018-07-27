Judge awards man $8.8 million from ex-wifes lover for affair

A man is due $8.8 million from his ex-wife’s lover, a North Carolina judge ruled Thursday.
Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson awarded Keith King $8.8 million in compensatory and punitive damages, according to The Herald-Sun of Durham.
King sued his wife’s boyfriend, Francisco Huizar III, of San Antonio, Texas, in April 2017, for criminal conversation and alienation of affection after learning of the couple’s ongoing affair. North Carolina is one of a few states that allows spouses to sue affair partners.
King’s attorney, Joanne Foil, said the affair cost him money and an employee, his wife who worked for his company, BMX Stunt Shows.
King developed the stunt show and toured the country with his wife, Danielle. They were married April 3, 2010.
She was at a show in New York in 2015 when she met Huizar. Her husband was at the show but left to go to another one in Colorado. She said she pursued Huizar, and that she and her husband had an unhappy marriage for years. The couple eventually separated in January 2017.
Huizar plans to appeal.
