July 4, 2018: Which grocery stores are open; what hours?

Most grocery stores will be open on Independence Day. Some will have shortened hours, however, and at least one will be closed Wednesday.
Here is a list of grocery stores and whether they will be open July 4.
Aldi – Open 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Costco – Closed.
Earthfare – Open.
Foodland – Open.
Fresh Market – Open.
Kroger - Open.
Piggly Wiggly – Open.
Publix – Open.
Sprouts – Open.
Target – Open.
Trader Joe’s – Open.
Walmart – Open.
Winn-Dixie – Open.
Whole Foods – Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
