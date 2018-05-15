0 Kanye West says he got rid of his phone to focus on upcoming GOOD Music albums

If anyone has been texting Kanye West about his tweets and interviews, he hasn’t read them.

E! News reported that the rapper tweeted Tuesday that he got rid of his phone as he works on new albums from his GOOD Music record label.

“For anyone whose tried to text or call me in the past 2 weeks I got rid of that phone so I could focus on these albums,” he tweeted.

Before getting rid of that phone, West had been posting screenshots of text conversations he’s had with industry peers, including his friend, singer John Legend.

Many of the texts came in response to West’s controversial tweets, including some in which he seemed to support President Donald Trump. Those tweets were followed up with a nearly two-hour long interview on April 18 with radio personality Charlamagne tha God, in which he articulated more of his thoughts on politics, life, art and his mental health. The interview was posted on West’s YouTube page May 1.

Much of that interview was overshadowed when, later that day, West appeared on “TMZ Live” and said that 400 years of slavery “sounds like a choice.” He later clarified that remark in a series of tweets.

West’s tweet about his phone came after he tweeted a video in which he was nodding his head to a beat that was for one of the albums he’s working on.

According to a tweet from his wife, Kim Kardashian West, the rapper is working on five albums. West announced the release dates for some of those albums April 26. Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Nas and West each have albums coming from the label. West and Cudi also formed a duo that will release an album called “Kids See Ghost.”

