Katy Perry sends Taylor Swift an 'actual olive branch' to end their feud

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Has the "bad blood" between pop stars Katy Perry and Taylor Swift come to an end?
According to USA Today, Swift took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a video of a letter and olive branch from Perry.
"I just went to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me," Swift reportedly said in the video, adding in a caption, "Thank you Katy."
"Hey old friend," the letter appeared to say. "I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us." The note also included the words "deeply sorry."
The singers' feud came to light three years ago with the release of Swift's "Bad Blood." Perry's 2017 song "Swish Swish" is believed to be about Swift, whose “Reputation” tour began Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona.
