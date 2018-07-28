  • Kelly Clarkson, Maren Morris uncork red wine debate on social media

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    After country singer Maren Morris unflinchingly confessed her dislike for red wine recently, Kelly Clarkson defended the libation.

    Morris confessed that it might be her unrefined palate.

    “Guys, I hate to tell you this, but red wine is gross,” Morris tweeted

    Clarkson suggested the pair go on a winery tour in order for Morris to find the right wine.

    “I mean, maybe you haven’t had the right glass of Pinot Noir is all I’m saying,” Clarkson replied. “This calls for a winery tour! Seriously, we have to fix this.”

