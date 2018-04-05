Kenny Rogers cancels remaining farewell tour dates over ‘series of health challenges'

Kenny Rogers has canceled the remaining dates of his farewell tour because of health issues.
People reported that the 79-year-old country singer has ended “The Gambler’s Last Deal” tour, which had dates in Nevada, California, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New York and Louisiana from April through June. His last date was going to be in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
“Kenny Rogers has been working through a series of health challenges,” the singer’s publicist said in a statement to People. “His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great, but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation.”
Rogers announced his retirement in 2015. His farewell tour began in May 2016.
