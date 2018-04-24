Kevin Hart reckons with cheating scandal in new J. Cole music video

Kevin Hart is known for starring in box office films, but he took on a smaller role in a J. Cole music video that references his past infidelities.
On Friday, the rapper released his fifth studio album, “KOD,” and it includes the song “Kevin’s Heart,” which alludes to the comedian’s public cheating scandals.
In the five-minute visual, posted on YouTube Tuesday, the actor makes several public appearances, including at a grocery store and restaurant, where he is watched by people who openly remind him of his previous marital affairs.
While at least two women attempt to lure him with their beauty, another man encourages the 38-year-old to learn from his mistakes. When Hart finally makes it home without succumbing to temptation, the clouds form the phrase “Choose Wisely” in the sky.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Last September, the “Night School” star uploaded an Instagram post to apologize to his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and children for a video that was allegedly sexually provocative and showed him with another woman.
He said someone attempted to blackmail him and admitted he made a bad decision.
“I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did,” he said.
The couple is still married, and they welcomed their first child together, a son named Kenzo Kash, last November.
Watch the video for “Kevin’s Heart” on YouTube.
