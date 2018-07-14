Kicking, screaming, biting Kansas councilwoman finally taken down with Taser, arrested, police say

Kansas authorities were trying to arrest a small-town city councilwoman on an outstanding warrant when they encountered more than they bargained for.
Deputies with the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office went to the home of councilwoman Carol Fowler last week in the town of Huron, population 73 in northeast Kansas, to arrest her when Fowler allegedly resisted and fought back, according to the Kansas City Star.
Fowler, 48, allegedly kicked and scratched deputies, who had to use a stun gun on her to take her into custody, the Star reported.
Still angry, she’s also accused of biting the thumb of a jail officer two days later.
Fowler was elected to the council in 2017 after winning with just two votes, the newspaper reported.
She was arrested for failure to show up at a court hearing on charges related to public drunkenness and interfering with law enforcement from December, media reported.
