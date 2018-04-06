  • Kid Rock announces ‘Redneck Extravaganza' tour, Brantley Gilbert joins some dates

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Kid Rock has announced a 15-date U.S. tour.

    The “Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour” will include Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr. on most dates and was announced on the musician’s Facebook page and Twitter profile Friday.

    The tour, which is billed on flyers as “not for politically correct pansies, dudes who wear French cowboy boots or anyone who thinks the Kardashians are smart business people,” starts in August and ends in October.

    Tickets go on sale April 13 and can be bought online or at the venue box office. 

    Dates for the “Redneck Extravaganza” tour are below. More information on tickets and guests at specific dates are at KidRock.com.

    Aug. 3: Bangor, Maine, at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
    Aug. 4: Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    Aug. 18: Auburn, Washington, at White River Amphitheatre
    Aug. 22 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre
    Aug. 24: Wheatland, California, at Toyota Amphitheatre
    Aug. 25: San Bernadino, California, at Glen Helen Amphitheater
    Sept. 1: Raleigh, North Carolina, Coastal  Credit Music Park at Walnut Creek
    Sept. 7: St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    Sept. 14: Syracuse, New York, at Lakeview Amphitheater
    Sept. 15: Saratoga Springs, New York, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    Sept. 21: Indianapolis at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
    Sept. 22: Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    Sept. 29: Boston at Xfinity Center
    Oct. 12: Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    Oct. 13: West Palm Beach, Florida, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

