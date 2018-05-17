Kids become best of friends during flight, hold hands through airport

It started with a flight like any other. Two kids met on a flight to Flint, Michigan from St. Petersburg, Florida. The kids didn’t know each other, but they appeared to be the best of friends in a now-viral photo that was posted last week, WNEM reported.
They walked through the airport after the flight hand in hand.
“It’s kids being kids,” Kenya Menzies, Shauntay’s mom, told WNEM. “When left to their own devices everybody is naturally nice.”
Nicole McCluskey, Kendall’s mother couldn’t agree more, telling WNEM, “It just tells you that we do need more good in the world and this was a prime example and gives us hope.”
“All the bad stories and bad things we hear it’s just nice to see something pure and innocent,” Menzies added.
With the help of Allegiant Air, the two friends met up this week in the terminal, which gave both families a gift of $100 off their next flights and free parking at the Flint airport, WNEM reported.
