0 Kindergarten class learns about active shooter protocol through song

SOMERVILLE, Mass. - A kindergarten class is teaching kids what to do when there is an active shooter in their school with a song.

The tune that this Somerville school in Massachusetts, is singing to is "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little, Star," but they are using some different lyrics.

"Lockdown Lockdown, say no more. Go behind the desk and hide, wait until it’s safe inside," the song goes.

A picture of the lyrics being hung up in a classroom was tweeted over 50,000 times, and some parents are concerned that this song had to be created in the first place.

"It's too bad our kids have to be taught this, it's terrible," a Somerville parent said.

The harsh reality is that kids now have to practice for such horrific events because they are happening more and more.

"I think the trainings are perfect, and I think the schools are doing exactly what they're supposed to do to make sure our kids are protected," Mick Lemere, a Rockland parent, said.

The creativity by the teacher to keep an upbeat note on something so scary is appreciated by many.

"This poem is an example of how one of our educators used a rhyme to help her young students stay calm, and remember the key steps they would need to follow during a drill or real emergency," Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said.

