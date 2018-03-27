Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home

WAYNESBURG, Pa. - A home invasion late Monday night in Greene County led to a shooting while a child was inside the home, according to police.
Investigators said the residents of a home in the area of Moore Street in Waynesburg answered a knock on the door about 10 p.m., at which point two men showed a weapon and went inside.
Police said a fight ensued and a man who lives at the home was shot numerous times in the thigh. He is expected to be OK.
In addition to the man who was shot, his girlfriend and a child were home, police said. The man was the only person injured.
The two men responsible for the home invasion fled before police arrived. Investigators said the residents knew one of the men.
No arrests have been made.
