Krispy Kreme celebrating birthday with glazed confetti doughnut, $1 dozen July 27

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday by offering a dozen of its signature original glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any regular price dozen.
The doughnut shop and Krispy Kreme owner Shaquille O’Neal announced the deal on Twitter Monday.
We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018
The doughnut chain is also offering a new glazed confetti doughnut for a limited time. The doughnut will be available from July 27 to Aug. 2 at participating shops, but only if they last that long.
“The special release Glazed Confetti Doughnut is a modern Krispy Kreme take on the nostalgic fan-favorite birthday cake flavor,” the shop said in a news release Monday. “This festive doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.”
Customers can take part in the offer July 27, Krispy Kreme’s 81st birthday. As with most deals of this kind, not all locations are participating, so customers should check with their local Krispy Kreme location independently before expecting a dozen doughnuts for $1.
