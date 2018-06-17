  • Landon Donovan's support for Mexico sparks pitched battle off the pitch

    Landon Donovan’s support for Mexico at the World Cup has sparked a pitched battle between the most recognizable name in American soccer and his peers, ESPN reported Sunday.

    Donovan has been part of an advertising campaign for Wells Fargo to support Mexico, which opened its World Cup play in Russia with a stunning 1-0 victory against defending champion Germany on Sunday. Critics of the promotion have criticized Landon, calling his cheerleading inappropriate.

    Donovan posted a photo on Twitter on Saturday holding a scarf that read “My other team is Mexico.”

    Donovan played this spring for León, which is part of Mexico’s Primera Division. Still, some questioned Donovan’s motives.

    “Watering it down for beer/banks won’t enrich the rivalry,” ESPN announcer Sebastian Salazar tweeted.

    Carlos Bocanegra, the former captain of the U.S. national team, tweeted “Really?” 

    Donovan tweeted back that Bocanegra should “remember where you came from.”

    “Look around our country, are you happy with how we are treating Mexicans?” Donovan answered. “Open your mind, stand for something and remember where you came from.”

    Donovan’s former teammate, Herculez Gomez, an ESPN analyst, criticized that exchange, ESPN reported, tweeting that it was “an incredibly terrible take.”

