Largest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC

NEW YORK - Fans of fried chicken purveyor Chick-fil-A can now dine at the largest version of the restaurant -- five floors and a rooftop terrace overlooking a view of One World Trade and the city’s financial district.
The 12,000-square-foot restaurant, which has 140 seats, two kitchens and a private dining area, opened Thursday, according to Eater. The restaurant is expected to employ about 150 people, according to WABC.
It is the fifth location to open in New York City. This one, like others across the country, will be closed on Sundays.
