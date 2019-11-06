0 Mormon family slaying: At least 9 members of LeBaron family killed in Mexico

At least nine family members believed to be U.S. citizens are dead after gunfire erupted Monday in northern Mexico, according to Mexican officials and relatives of the victims.

Relatives told Reuters the people slain belonged to the LeBaron family and were members of a break-away Mormon church that settled decades earlier in northern Mexico. The country's security secretary, Alfonso Durazo, said the victims included at least three women and six children.

Update 11 p.m. EDT Nov. 5:

A relative of the extended family members killed in a drug cartel ambush in northern Mexico says five children who survived the shooting are in stable condition at an Arizona hospital.

Aaron Staddon of Queen Creek, Arizona, said Tuesday that the children are recovering but that one who was shot in the jaw will need extensive plastic surgery.

He said the family expects the children will transported from a Tucson hospital to a Phoenix facility Wednesday.

Update 3:30 p.m. EDT Nov. 5: A spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared condolences Tuesday for the victims of Monday's deadly attack in northern Mexico.

In a statement obtained by KSL-TV, Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for the church, said the LeBaron family was not part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The victims belonged to a break-away Mormon community which settled decades earlier in northern Mexico, Reuters reported.

"We are heartbroken to hear of the tragedy that has touched these families in Mexico," Hawkins said. "Though it is our understanding that they are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, our love, prayers and sympathies are with them as they mourn and remember their loved ones."

"We are heartbroken" @LDSchurch releases statement on Mexico killings



"Though it is our understanding that they are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, our love, prayers and sympathies are with them as they mourn and remember their loved ones" @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/RBev28p3y4 — Ladd Egan (@laddegan) November 5, 2019

Authorities said three women and six children died Monday after cartel gunmen attacked them on a dirt road between the states of Chihuahua and Sonora.

Update 1:15 p.m. EDT Nov. 5: Taylor Langford, a Utah resident and relative of the LeBaron family, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the victims were attacked on a road they had frequented.

He said Rhonita Miller was on her way to Phoenix to pick up her husband from the airport when the car she was driving was shot until it caught fire. She and four children inside, including twin babies, were burned in the blaze, Langford said.

He told the AP that two cars were next attacked -- one carrying Christina Langford and her baby and the other carrying Dawna Langford and nine children.

Mexican officials confirmed earlier Tuesday that at least three women and six children were confirmed dead in the attack. Authorities believe cartel gunmen were behind the incident.

Langford told KATU that the family previously had interactions with cartels before, but he said the victims were not the intended targets.

"It's a whole new level of cartel violence we've never even imagined down here," he said.

Update 9 a.m. EDT Nov. 5: President Donald Trump offered Mexico help battling drug cartels in a series of tweets Tuesday after Mexican officials confirmed at least nine family members had been killed in an attack by cartel gunman.

"If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively," Trump wrote in the tweets. "This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth."

"If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively," Trump wrote in the tweets. "This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth."

Update 8:50 a.m. EDT Nov. 5: Mexican officials confirmed Tuesday that at least 3 women and 6 children have been killed in an attack by cartel gunmen in northern Mexico, according to The Associated Press.

Members of the LeBaron family previously told Reuters that nine relatives were killed in the attack, which happened Monday on a dirt road between the states of Chihuahua and Sonora. The victims belonged to a break-away Mormon community which settled decades earlier in northern Mexico, Reuters reported.

Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo said Tuesday the gunmen may have mistaken the group's large SUVs for rival gangs. He said six children were wounded in the attack, and five have been transferred to hospitals in Phoenix, Arizona.

Original report: According to The Associated Press, Rhonita Maria LeBaron and her four children, including 6-month-old twins, of Mexico's Sonora state, were in one of three vehicles traveling from the Mormon community of La Mora when they were killed in an attack by possible members of a drug cartel, family member Julian LeBaron said.

A second family member, Jhon LeBaron, said two other women, including his aunt, also died in the attack, the AP reported. Six children survived, he claimed.

One "burned-out" vehicle was found with human remains – presumably those of Rhonita LeBaron and her children – inside, an unnamed relative told the AP. The other two vehicles are still missing, according to the news agency.

The border states of Sonora and neighboring Chihuahua said they were investigating the incident but did not specify how many people were killed or missing, Reuters reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

