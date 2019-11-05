LeBaron slayings: Several family members, including 4 children, killed in Mexico, relatives say

Several family members believed to be U.S. citizens are dead after gunfire erupted Monday in northern Mexico, relatives said.
According to The Associated Press, Rhonita Maria LeBaron and her four children, including 6-month-old twins, of Mexico's Sonora state, were in one of three vehicles traveling from the Mormon community of La Mora when they were killed in an attack by possible members of a drug cartel, family member Julian LeBaron said.
A second family member, Jhon LeBaron, said two other women, including his aunt, also died in the attack, the AP reported. Six children survived, he claimed.
One "burned-out" vehicle was found with human remains – presumably those of Rhonita LeBaron and her children – inside, an unnamed relative told the AP. The other two vehicles are still missing, according to the news agency.
The border states of Sonora and neighboring Chihuahua said they were investigating the incident but did not specify how many people were killed or missing, Reuters reported.
