  • Legendary Pittsburgh wrestler, Bruno Sammartino has died

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    Legendary wrestler, Bruno Sammartino has died. He was 82.

    Sammartino grew up in Italy, but moved to Pittsburgh in 1950. He held the WWE Championship title for nearly eight straight years, which remains a record to this day.

    Sammartino went on to perform many feats in the ring.

    >> Read more trending news 

    He held the WWF Title for 12 years, the longest anyone held the title. He survived a broken neck and went back to the ring to fight again. He sold out Madison Square Garden 187 times.

    He left wrestling in the 1980’s.

    After wrestling he stayed in Pittsburgh where he was most loved.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Legendary Pittsburgh wrestler, Bruno Sammartino has died

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sandy Hook parents accuse Alex Jones, InfoWars of defamation, seek damages

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scientists accidentally discover enzyme that could 'eat' plastic pollution

  • Headline Goes Here

    Blown Southwest jet engine shows evidence of 'metal fatigue,' NTSB says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pink named People's Most Beautiful for 2018