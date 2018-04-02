Limited-edition Selena cups coming to Stripes convenience stores in Texas, Louisiana

DALLAS, Texas - Stripes convenience stores have released two new, limited-edition collectible cups bearing the image of Selena, the late Tejano singer.
According to a news release from the store chain, the Selena Commemorative Collectible cups will be available in stores in Texas and Louisiana starting April 7 at 9 a.m.
The cups, which cost $2.99, will be available while supplies last. Similar to cups released by the store chain last year, a portion of sales will go toward the Selena Foundation.
Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, worked with Stripes to create the cups.
“I am excited to work with Stripes again on these beautiful commemorative cups of my sister featuring Selena’s image,” Quintanilla said. “One of the designs this year is a watercolor painting created by New York artist Santi Siguenza, and it’s also our official logo for the 2018 Fiesta de La Flor event.”
Fiesta de la Flor is an annual, two-day event that honors Selena’s life. The cups will be available to purchase at a food truck at the Corpus Christi, Texas, event.
