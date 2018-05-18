  • Lincoln Tunnel bus crash: Dozens of injuries reported

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Two buses crashed into each other in the Lincoln Tunnel Friday morning, authorities said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Dozens of injuries have been reported. FDNY told PIX11 that there are 25 minor injuries and seven serious injuries. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

    Port Authority officials told WNBC that the incident involved two NJ Transit buses that rear-ended each other in the center tube.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lincoln Tunnel bus crash: Dozens of injuries reported

  • Headline Goes Here

    Romaine lettuce likely safe to eat again, per CDC report

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bread truck driver convicted of killing unarmed black teen over stolen lunchbox

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man who claimed to be passenger in fatal crash was driver, prosecutors say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Santa Fe High School shooting: At least 8 dead, 1 in custody