  • Lip sync challenge: Watch Charlotte police officers get down in hilarious viral video

    By: WSOCTV.com

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina released a video of officers and staff getting down in a lip sync challenge Tuesday.

    Chief Kerr Putney even took part in the fun

    The department has been posting about the video it was putting together for several days.

    The friendly lip sync competition has been heating up on social media among law enforcement agencies across the country.

