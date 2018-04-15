  • Live updates: James Comey interview, what time, what channel

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Former FBI Director James Comey will talk to ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview set to air on "20/20" Sunday night. 

    According to a trailer for the interview, Comey will discuss interactions he had with President Donald Trump, particularly one in which the president asked Comey to investigate details of a dossier from Christopher Steele that alleges he spent time with prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow.

    Comey said that Trump asked him to discredit the report from Steele.

    Comey will also talk about the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, and whether he has any information that could be hurtful to Trump in the future.

    The interview is set for 10 p.m. ET on ABC. 

