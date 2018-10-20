0 LIVE UPDATES: Winning numbers announced, Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion

Two national lottery games – Mega Millions and Powerball – are sporting huge jackpots this week.

Below are the winning lottery numbers for the Mega Millions and Powerball:

65 53 23 15 70 Megaball 7

Update 12:45 p.m. EDT Oct. 19: The Powerball jackpot rose from $430 million to $470 million Friday, one day before the next scheduled drawing.

The news came shortly after officials announced that the Mega Millions jackpot had risen to a record-breaking $1 billion.

Breaking: #MegaMillions is #MegaBillion! Mega Millions has been bumped to a staggering $1 BILLION! Powerball has been raised to a whopping $470 MILLION! — GALotteryPRpros (@GALotteryPRpros) October 19, 2018

Update 12 p.m. EDT Oct. 19: The Mega Millions jackpot rose Friday to an estimated $1 billion, according to lottery officials.

If a person wins the jackpot, he or she will also have the option of taking the jackpot as a $565 million cash payout, according to the Mega Millions website.

The prize marks the second time in history that a national lottery game has sported a prize of $1 billion or more. In January 2016, people who bought three winning Powerball tickets split a nearly $1.6 billion jackpot.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled to take place Friday at 11 p.m. EDT.

Update 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 18: The Mega Millions jackpot rose again Thursday to an estimated $970 million, one day ahead of the next scheduled drawing.

If a person wins the jackpot, he or she will also have the option of taking the jackpot as a $548 million cash payout, according to the Mega Millions website.

Georgia Lottery officials said a bump in the estimated jackpot Wednesday was due to “brisk sales” after the jackpot rolled over from Tuesday night’s $667 million drawing, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Update 12:52 a.m. EDT Oct. 18: The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing has climbed to $430 million, according to the Powerball website.

Update 11:30 p.m. EDT Oct. 17: No one won the $345 million Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but five lucky players won a $1 million. The Powerball website said the winners were in Michigan and Nebraska.

Update 11:10 p.m. EDT Oct. 17: The winning Powerball numbers for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 17 are: 03-57-64-68-69 and the Powerball number was 15. The jackpot is $345 million.

﻿Update 12:10 p.m. EDT Oct. 17: The Mega Millions jackpot has swollen to $900 million ahead of Friday’s drawing. If a person wins the jackpot, he or she will also have the option of taking the jackpot as a $513 million cash payout, according to the Mega Millions website.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set to take place Friday at 11 p.m. EDT.

Update 12:59 a.m. EDT Oct. 17: No tickets matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Friday’s estimated jackpot has climbed to a record $868 million, with a cash payout of $494 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

﻿Update 11:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 16: Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday night were 69-45-61-3-49 and the Mega Ball was 9. It is not yet known if there is a winner.

﻿Original report: If you have a few dollars and dreams of riches untold, the coming week could be a game-changer for you.

Two national lottery games – Mega Millions and Powerball – are sporting huge jackpots this week, now topping a billion in total combined winnings.

The Mega Millions drawing set for Tuesday has the second largest jackpot in the game’s history, worth $667 million (or $372 million with the cash option). That breaks the game’s previous record jackpot of $656 million.

Add to that a hefty $345 million Powerball jackpot, and you’re looking at nearly a billion dollars in lottery money being up for grabs this week.

The Powerball jackpot is the 17th largest in the game’s history. The cash payout on the $345 million would be $199 million.

How did we get the chance to play for such jackpots? You can thank all those who played and didn’t hit the jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot has been building since July 24, the last time the grand prize jackpot was won.

The Powerball game has not seen a grand prize winner since Aug. 11.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday were 04-24-46-61-70. The Megaball was 07. The Megaplier was 3.

One ticket sold in Arkansas matched all five numbers, but did not match the Megaball number. That winning ticket is worth $3 million because the person who purchased the ticket purchased the “Multiplier” option which tripled the $1 million prize.

