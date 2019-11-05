Lobster boat crew rescues deer 5 miles off coast of Maine

Oh dear, this was no fish story.
A lobster boat trawling five miles off the Maine coast Monday found a deer swimming in the deep water, WGME reported.
Ren Dorr, a commercial fisherman, posted his unusual "catch" on Facebook.
"Found this little guy 5 miles offshore today drifting farther away from land," Dorr wrote. "Couldn’t let the poor guy suffer and drown so we brought him aboard and sailed him (a) half hour to land and dropped him off on the beach."
It is not known how the deer wound up so far offshore.
Dorr and his crew sailed back into deep waters after dropping the deer off safely on the beach, WCSH reported.
