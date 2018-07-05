0 'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo privately filed for divorce in April

Theresa Caputo, who stars on the TLC reality show “Long Island Medium,” quietly filed for divorce from her husband of 28 years in April.

Us Weekly reported that the filing came after she filed for separation from Larry Caputo in December 2017. At the time, the couple announced their separation in a statement.

>> Read more trending news

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the statement said. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

According to documents filed in Long Island, New York, and obtained by Radar Online, Theresa Caputo filed for divorce April 18. The gossip site claims she has hired a high-powered attorney to represent her, but Larry Caputo has not yet hired a lawyer.

TMZ cameras caught up with Larry Caputo in Los Angeles, where he now lives since moving from the East Coast nine months ago. The 61-year-old said he started dating again.

“I have moved on,” Larry Caputo told TMZ June 26. “I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it for that now.”

In April, Theresa Caputo told “Extra” that she is taking things slow.

“Right now, Larry is living in L.A. and I'm here in New York. We're just taking it day by day,” she said. “It’s an adjustment, but I’m OK.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.