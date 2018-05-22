  • Louisiana man charged with driving lawn mower while drunk

    By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CUT OFF, La. - A south Louisiana man was arrested Saturday after sheriff’s deputies said they saw him driving a lawn mower while drunk.

    Brian K. Cheramie, 59, of Cut Off, is charged with second-offense driving while intoxicated, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was also booked on an outstanding contempt of court warrant.

    Sheriff’s Office officials reported that deputies saw Cheramie driving a lawn mower on the shoulder of the highway just after midnight Saturday morning. As they watched, he swerved into a lane of traffic and back onto the shoulder, the deputies said. 

    They pulled Cheramie over, at which point he admitted that he drank several beers before getting on the lawn mower, authorities said

    Cheramie also did badly on a field sobriety test. A breath test indicated he had a blood alcohol concentration of .144 percent, well over the legal limit of .08 percent.

    He was booked into the parish jail, where he remained in lieu of $2,800 bond on Tuesday.  

