Maker of Sweethearts candy message hearts, Necco Wafers sold for $18.83 million

BOSTON - The bankrupt maker of Necco Wafers, Sweethearts conversation hearts and other beloved American candies has a new owner.
The Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. offered the winning bid of $18.83 million for the iconic New England Confectionery Co., the country’s oldest continuously operating candy company, at a federal bankruptcy auction in Boston Wednesday.
The acquisition ensures at least a short-term future for the candy maker better known as Necco.
Spangler Candy Co. and three other bidders all indicated they would keep Necco operating at its current location in Revere, just north of Boston, at least through the fall.
Spangler Candy Co. makes Dum Dums lollipops.
Interest in Necco has focused on its "sugar line" of chalky wafers and candy hearts. The fate of its chocolate Sky Bar and Clark bar remains unclear.
Necco filed for federal bankruptcy protection last month.
