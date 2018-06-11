Man, 27, fatally struck by lightning in Arkansas

MAUMELLE, Ark. - A man working on a water main project was fatally struck by lighting Friday.
Tyler Grisham, 27, was working in a yard when he was struck around 2:30 p.m. after strong thunderstorms with 60 mph winds and small hail rolled through, according to KARK.
"He was one in a million," Wade Boughner, Grisham's father-in-law, told KARK. "He was here one minute and then just blink of an eye he's gone. He never even had a chance.”
Grisham, who had two daughters, was taken to a hospital, where he died Saturday, according to KARK.
"They said that they just couldn't do anything, that the lightning strike had wreaked too much havoc on his body," Boughner said.
