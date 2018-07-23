0 Man accused of abusing toddler, causing irreversible brain damage, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man was arrested after he allegedly abused a 2-year-old boy, causing the toddler to have irreversible brain damage and flatline twice before being revived, authorities said.

Pedro Tamayo, 27, of Marietta, was charged with felony aggravated battery and first- and third-degree child cruelty, according to a warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was arrested Thursday after the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force discovered he left the area and went to Dallas, Texas.

The alleged assault took place June 20 in the 3000 block of Nature Walk Trail. The child’s mother initially told police she was home with the boy when he began having diarrhea, bleeding from the mouth and ears and breathing abnormally, according to the warrant.

She later changed her story and said she was at work and the child, along with his sisters, ages 5 and 8, were home alone with Tamayo, warrants allege.

The 8-year-old girl told authorities the toddler defecated on himself, prompting Tamayo to take him into the bathroom to bathe him.

The girl then said she heard “hysterical crying” until the boy suddenly stopped crying, according to the warrant. The girl then entered the bathroom and said she saw her brother and Tamayo on the ground with the toddler bleeding from his mouth, nose and hip, the warrant said.

Tamayo, after noticing the child’s breathing was abnormal, immediately left the home with the toddler, according to the warrant.

The toddler was originally brought to WellStar Cobb Hospital and was treated for wounds to his head and midsection, the warrant said. The child was later airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite after additional injuries were discovered, raising concerns.

During the flight, the child flatlined twice and needed to be revived twice with CPR, according to the warrant.

Upon arrival, the toddler required a shunt to reduce pressure to the brain, but officials said he experienced an extended period of oxygen deprivation to the brain, causing irreversible damage.

The extent of the damage isn’t known yet, but a CT scan revealed the brain bleeds that were not an accident, authorities said. The boy remained in a coma a day after the alleged abuse, according to the warrant. Authorities have not provided an updated condition.

>> Read more trending news

The toddler’s injuries were described in the warrant as redness, bruising and blistering on his buttocks, in addition to abrasions and bruises to his mid-back, legs, abdomen, upper chest, left side of the neck, forehead and behind both of his ears. Authorities said the toddler’s genitals and thighs also suffered severe swelling, bruising and abrasions.

During their investigation, authorities discovered Tamayo was previously deported from the United States in 2012, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Glenn Daniel said in a statement.

Tamayo remains in the Dallas County Jail, awaiting extradition.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.