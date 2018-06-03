Man accused of choking woman to death with telephone wire, deputies say

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - A man is behind bars on suspicion of beating a woman Saturday before choking her to death with a telephone cord, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities arrested Eric Gay, 36, on Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder. Investigators believe Gay killed the woman, who has not been identified, “in order to steal some of her prescription medications and cash,” according to a news release.
Deputies said they found the woman’s body in the trunk of a car in Silver Springs.
Witnesses told detectives that Gay had taken the victim’s car to his home along the 1600 block of NE 167th Terrace after he had spent the night at her home, according to a police report.
While at the victim’s house Saturday, detectives said Gay snuck into the woman’s bedroom to steal prescriptions and cash. She woke and caught him, authorities said. Detectives believe he then choked the victim until she was unconscious and wrapped her body in a sleeping bag, believing she was dead.
Detectives said that when the woman started to wake up later, Gay beat her with a large flashlight in an attempt to kill her before choking her to death with telephone wire. He then placed the woman in the trunk of her own car and drove her to his home, detectives said.
Authorities continue to investigate the case.
