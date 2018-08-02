  • Man accused of tossing 8-year-old boy from water slide platform because line took too long, police

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -

    An 18-year-old man was arrested in Apple Valley, Minnesota, after police said he picked up an 8-year-old boy off a water slide’s platform 31 feet in the air, Tuesday.

    Police said Roman Adams threw the child because Adams was upset the line was moving too slowly. Police said that they learned after the incident that Adams has cognitive disabilities and has a personal care assistant who was at the park with Adams, but not in line waiting with him for the slide, WCCO reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “Our investigation focused on [Adams] knew what he did was wrong. He knew what he did was going to hurt someone and he did it,” Apple Valley Police Capt. Nick Francis told WCCO.

    The child suffered several broken bones, but survived, WCCO reported. Lifeguards helped him until police arrived. Francis visited the child in the hospital Wednesday and said that he was in good spirits. 

    The child is in stable condition, KSTP reported.

     

    Adams was arrested, charged with third-degree felony assault. Police said Adams’ mental abilities could determine how the county attorney proceeds with the case, WCCO reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories