Man arrested after threatening to blackmail a student in exchange for sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested for unlawful use of a two-way communication device and for threatening with intent to extort, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police report.
According to the report, University of North Florida student Jesse Martinez, 21, met with another male UNF student on the app Grindr and asked the student to exchange nude pictures with him.
As soon as the student sent the pictures to him, Martinez threatened if he did not meet him for oral sex, he would release the pictures on the internet and "all over campus," the report stated.
The student blocked Martinez on the app. The next day the student received a message from Martinez posing as another person on Grindr, threatening to expose the nude pictures he received of the victim.
The victim told Martinez that he would get back with him, according to the report. The victim called police and arranged a meeting with the Martinez at his apartment.
The report said the victim brought an officer with him and Martinez was arrested.
The police report also revealed Martinez admitted to setting up the fake profile to meet people on the internet.
