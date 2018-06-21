Man arrested after trying to pay waitress with her own stolen credit card, police say

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - A suspected thief is behind bars after police say he handed an Arkansas waitress her own stolen card while paying his bill at a Pine Bluff restaurant.
According to The Associated Press, Shamon West, 21, was arrested Tuesday after Shannon's Restaurant waitress Flora Lunsford went to swipe the credit card and noticed her own name on it. She called police, who searched West and found Lunsford's Social Security card and driver's license, as well, the AP reported.
ICYMI: A man tried to pay for his meal by handing an Arkansas waitress the credit card he'd stolen from her, police say https://t.co/4GxuiUnNup | #arnews pic.twitter.com/CgmYYhSJxg— KATV News (@KATVNews) June 21, 2018
The arrest came two days after someone took Lunsford's purse from her car, which was parked outside a gas station two blocks from the restaurant, KATV reported.
West now faces charges of theft by receiving and forgery.
