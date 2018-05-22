Man beat dog with baseball bat after it ate his Whopper, police say

DARTMOUTH, Mass. - A Dartmouth man is accused of beating his dog with a baseball bat because it ate his Whopper.
Gregory Ostiguy hid behind a barrier in court Monday as he was arraigned on animal cruelty charges.
Police said the attack occurred Friday.
The dog was treated by a veterinarian and is expected to survive.
Ostiguy was also charged with animal cruelty in 2009.
