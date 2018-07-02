Man bites off rattlesnake's tail, slips serpent into neighbor's RV, deputies say

A Texas man is behind bars after deputies say he bit off a rattlesnake's tail and sneaked the serpent into his neighbor's home, an RV.
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Felton Sauter, 39, of Dale, faces deadly conduct and criminal trespass charges after allegedly attempting to use the snake as a weapon following an argument with Keith Monroe, the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE reported.
Monroe said he found the snake inside his home June 17 and killed it with a machete after seeing Sauter leave the RV.
